Vocational qualifications obtained in connection with constructing Phase One of HS2.

High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 (web version)

High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 (print version)

High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018 (HTML version)

High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018 (web version)

High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018 (print version)

Reports of vocational qualifications gained by people employed in constructing Phase One of HS2, by type of qualification and activity, between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2019, as well as an overall assessment of the costs of vocational training for relevant qualifications.

The Transport Secretary is required to report on this under the High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 in order to inform Parliament and the wider public.

Published 26 March 2019
Last updated 10 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added High Speed Rail (London to West Midlands) Act 2017 vocational qualifications report 1 April 2018 - 31 March 2019.

  2. First published.

