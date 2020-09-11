This report from Ofsted and the National Governance Association looked at school governance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Documents

Governing in unprecedented times

PDF, 423KB, 31 pages

Details

The small-scale research project investigated the challenges for school governance during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Carried out with the National Governance Association (NGA), it looked to understand the decisions and actions of governors and trustees in response to the short- and longer-term challenges presented by lockdown measures in England.

Published 11 September 2020