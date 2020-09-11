Termination warning notice to the Severndale Specialist Academy Trust in relation to Severndale Specialist Academy by the Department for Education.

Termination warning notice to Severndale Specialist Academy

A letter from Regional Schools Commissioner for the West Midlands, Andrew Warren, to the members and trustees of Severndale Specialist Academy, a single academy trust.

This relates to the Ofsted letter issued to Severndale Specialist Academy following the monitoring visit on 10 July 2020.

Published 11 September 2020