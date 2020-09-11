Details on a range of opportunities to gain new skills, undertake work placements, additional learning and career development support.

Documents

Package of support for students who have to defer their studies

HTML

Details

This document is for students who had planned to start higher education this year but who have had to defer until next year.

The package of support provides opportunities to:

Financial Notice to Improve: Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust
Financial notice to improve: Royston Schools Academy Trust
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Royston Schools Academy Trust
Academy recognises pioneering engineersâ€™ leading innovations from polymers to medical devices
Resources
The Royal Academy of Engineering has announced 16 winners of its 2020

  • gain new skills
  • undertake work placements in the public, private and voluntary sectors
  • undertake additional learning
  • get career development support
Published 11 September 2020