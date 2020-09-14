This policy sets out what is meant by a ‘high risk’ provider, the possible actions ESFA may take as a result and ESFA’s decision making process

Funding higher risk organisations and subcontractors policy

Provider management process: taking action under the funding higher risk organisations and subcontractors policy

Annex 1: excerpt of the Public Contracts Regulations 2015

This policy sets out and defines what ESFA means by a ‘high risk’ provider, the possible actions the ESFA may take as a result and ESFA’s decision making process.

The policy applies to public and private sector providers (including employer-providers and providers operating as supporting providers or subcontractors), accessing the funding streams specified below:

  • adult education budget
  • loans facility
  • loans bursary
  • National Careers Service
  • European Social Fund
  • apprenticeships (including carry-in, procured, non-levy and levy funded)
  • 16 to 19 study programme
  • 16 to 18 traineeships
  • dance and drama

This policy does not apply to schools or academies.

