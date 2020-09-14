Termination notice issued to Landau Forte Charitable Trust in relation to Landau Forte Moorhead Academy, by the Department for Education.

Termination notice issued to Landau Forte Charitable Trust in relation to Landau Forte Moorhead Academy

A letter from Carol Gray, Interim Regional Schools Commissioner for East Midlands and the Humber, regarding the termination notice to the members and trustees of the Landau Forte Charitable Trust in relation to the funding agreement for Landau Forte Academy Moorhead.

