New research from Ofsted looks at subcontracting in further education and skills and relevant aspects of inspection practice.

Subcontracting in further education and skills

39 pages

Ofsted is responsible for inspecting the quality of education within further education and skills. However, we do not directly inspect subcontracted provision. This research allowed us to learn more about subcontractors and the provision they deliver while, at the same time, explore how our current approach to inspection is working.

Ofsted seeks to make oversight of subcontractors more comprehensive and transparent
Published 16 September 2020