Insights from FE providers and individual teaching staff and leaders about their teaching and leadership workforce.

The education and training professionals survey: research report September 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-123-9, DFE-RR994PDF, 1.75MB, 94 pages

The education and training professionals survey: technical report September 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-122-2, DFE-RR994PDF, 1.66MB, 126 pages

This report provides findings from a survey of independent training providers, adult and community learning providers and sixth form colleges receiving funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency in England.

Published 16 September 2020