Guidance for local authorities on the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) DSG deficit management plan template

DSG deficit management plan template

The Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG): conditions of grant 2020 to 2021 paragraph 5.2, requires that any local authority (LA) with an overall deficit on its DSG account at the end of 2019 to 2020 financial year, or whose DSG surplus has substantially reduced during the year, must be able to present a plan to the Department for Education (DfE) for managing their future DSG spend.

In response to feedback from LAs and other stakeholders, we have designed a template to help LAs manage their DSG deficit management plan.

Management plan template

The template has been designed to help LAs to develop evidence-based and strategic plans covering the provision available for children and young people (CYP) with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

We encourage all LAs to use the template as a planning tool: we believe this will be particularly useful when discussing and sharing complex funding information with internal and external bodies, parent and carer forums and elected members. It should be kept updated throughout the year to reflect the most recent forecast position and be viewed as an on-going live document including being presented at schools forum meetings and any high needs sub-groups at least on a termly basis.

Further information

Relevant departmental advice and statutory guidance

DSG: conditions of grant 2020 to 2021

Special educational needs survey 2020 (SEN2)

Pre-16 schools funding: local authority guidance for 2021 to 2022

s251 budget and outturn returns for 2017 to 2018

s251 budget and outturn returns for 2018 to 2019

Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) Code of Practice

Other departmental resources

High needs safety valve

School and Early Years Finance (England) Regulations.

Benchmarking tool

If you have any questions, please contact us via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

