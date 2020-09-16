Providers should use this form for requests for virement or first time requests as detailed in the funding and performance management rules in the 2019 to 2020 funding year.

Documents

AEB performance request form

XLSM, 270KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

At the performance management reviews, providers can submit requests for virements between their procured adult skills and learner support allocations for the 2019 to 2020 funding year. You can also request a 19 to 24 traineeship allocation for the first time using this form.

We set out the rules for performance requests in the ESFA funded adult education budget: funding and performance management rules 2019 to 2020.

Published 16 September 2020