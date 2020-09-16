Analysis of the estimated earnings return to postgraduate degrees, by subject and institution type.

The earnings returns to postgraduate degrees in the UK: research report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-121-5, DFE-RR996PDF, 961KB, 73 pages

The earnings returns to postgraduate degrees in the UK: data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 89KB

This research uses the Longitudinal Education Outcomes (LEO) dataset to compare the earnings at age 35 of individuals with postgraduate degrees and those with undergraduate degrees only.

This is the fourth report in a series of research publications. The 3 previous reports covered lifetime labour market returns, absolute labour market returns and relative labour market returns.

