The conclusions and recommendations from the Teaching Regulation Agency tailored review.

Tailored review: report on the Teaching Regulation Agency

Ref: DfE-00156-2020PDF, 596KB, 43 pages

The aim of tailored reviews is to provide a challenge of arm’s length bodies (ALBs), to ensure that they are fit for purpose and are offering value for taxpayer’s money by assessing the ongoing need for ALBs and scrutinising a number of areas.

This tailored review builds on previous work that established the Teaching Regulation Agency in 2018, and provided an opportunity to consider how the agency is meeting its objectives for regulating the teaching profession in England.

Published 17 September 2020