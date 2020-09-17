Statistics on approved placements by type, gender, age and length of stay.

Children accommodated in secure children's homes: 29 February 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/children-accommodated-in-secure-childrens-homes

This statistical release gives statistics on children accommodated in secure children’s homes at 29 February 2020 and includes data from England and Wales. This release includes information on the number of approved places and children accommodated by:

  • gender
  • age
  • length of stay
  • type of placement

Looked-after children statistics team

Looked-after children statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Justin Ushie 01325 340817

