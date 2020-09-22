 
Academy welcomes 53 leading UK and international engineers as new Fellows

Details
Fifty-three leading engineers from the UK and around the world have been elected as Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engineering in recognition of their outstanding and continuing contributions to the profession. They join an Academy on a mission to use the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and create an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

All the new Fellows will be formally admitted to Fellowship at the Academy’s online AGM on Tuesday 22 September, and they will add their expertise to a Fellowship of almost 1,600 eminent engineers from both industry and academia.

Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, says: “As the UK’s National Academy for engineering and technology, we bring together an unrivalled community of leading business people and industrialists, entrepreneurs, innovators and academics from every part of engineering and technology.

“The new Fellows who join us today are among the most talented and successful engineers working in the field today, leaders in areas from transport and our essential data infrastructure to lifesaving developments in medical research. We look forward to working with them and benefiting from their ideas and insight as we strive to inform public debate and provide workable solutions to our shared national and global challenges.”

The complete list of Fellows elected in 2020 is as follows, and full details can be found here:

New Fellows 2020

Fellows

Dr Rajapillai Ahilan
Group Chief Executive Officer, LOC Group

Professor Philip Blythe
Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Transport; Professor of Intelligent Transport Systems, Newcastle University

Philip Bond
Professor of Creativity and Innovation, University of Manchester

Billy Boyle
Co-founder and Director, Owlstone Medical

Dr Julie Bregulla
Director, Fire and Building Technology Group, Building Research Establishment

Andrew Bud CBE
Founder and CEO, iProov Limited

Professor Edmund Burke
Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Leicester

Professor James Busfield
Professor of Materials and Director of Industrial Engagement, Queen Mary University of London

Professor Jon Carrotte
Rolls-Royce/RAEng Professor of Aerothermal Technology, Loughborough University

Dawn Childs
UK Change Director, National Grid

Craig Clark MBE
Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, AAC Clyde Space

Paul Clarke CBE
Chief Technology Officer, Ocado Ltd

Professor Trevor Cross
VP Innovation, Space and Quantum, Teledyne e2v

Professor Yulong Ding
Founding J. Chamberlain Professor of Chemical Engineering, University of Birmingham

Professor William Drury
Independent Consultant

David Edwards
Operational Excellence Manager, Thames Water

Richard Elsy CBE
CEO, High Value Manufacturing Catapult

Professor Leroy Gardner
Professor of Structural Engineering, Imperial College London

Professor Philippa Gardner
Professor of Theoretical Computer Science, Imperial College London

Professor Deborah Greaves OBE
Head of School of Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, and Professor of Ocean Engineering, University of Plymouth

Professor Joseph Hajnal
Professor of Imaging Science, King’s College London

Professor Yang Hao
Professor in Antennas and Electromagnetics, Queen Mary University of London

Professor Mark Harman
Engineering Manager, Facebook

Richard Hopkins
IBM Distinguished Engineer and President, the IBM Academy of Technology, IBM

Professor Kirill Horoshenkov
Professor of Acoustics, University of Sheffield

Dr Bryn Hughes
Head of Science and Engineering Profession, and Senior Technical Fellow, Dstl

Professor Naeem Hussain
Director, Arup Fellow: Global Bridge Design Leader, Arup

Air Marshall Richard Knighton CB
Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff (Military Capability), Ministry of Defence

Professor David Larbalestier
Chief Materials Scientist, National High Magnetic Field Lab & Francis Eppes Professor, Florida State University (USA)

Professor Peter Lee
Professor of Materials Science, University College London

Professor Kai Hong Luo
Chair of Energy Systems, University College London

Professor Stuart Lyon
AkzoNobel Chair in Corrosion Control, University of Manchester

Professor Cav Sandro Macchietto
Professor of Process Systems Engineering, Imperial College London

Professor Omar Matar
RAEng/PETRONAS Research Chair in Multiphase Fluid Dynamics, Imperial College London

Professor Charles Wang-Wai Ng
CLP Holdings Professor of Sustainability, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region)

Tony O'Brien
Global Practice Leader, Geotechnics, Mott Macdonald

Professor Eann Patterson
A.A. Griffith Chair of Structural Materials and Mechanics, The University of Liverpool

Colin Paynter
Managing Director, Airbus Defence and Space UK

Professor John Robertson FRS
Director of Research, University of Cambridge

Professor Esther Rodriguez-Villegas
Professor of Low Power Electronics and Director of the Wearable Technologies Lab, Imperial College London

Dr Lucy Rogers
Director, Makertorium Ltd; VP of Creativity and Communication, Brunel University

Dr Antony Rowstron
Deputy Lab Director and Distinguished Engineer, Microsoft Research

Dr Norman Smith
Chief Executive Officer, Vision RT Ltd

Professor Richard Stone
Professor of Engineering Science, University of Oxford

Professor Tong Sun MBE
Professor of Sensor Engineering, City University London

Professor Rahim Tafazolli
Regius Professor of Electronic Engineering & Founder/Director of 5G Innovation Centre (5GIC), University of Surrey

Dr Alison Vincent
Non-Executive Director: Synectics Plc, Telesoft Ltd, Connected Places Catapult, uMotif, Cybertonica, Arqit

Roger Wells
Head of Technology (Industrial Turbomachinery) & Innovation Manager (Power Generation)
Siemens UK

Dr Charles Woodburn
Group Chief Executive Officer, BAE Systems plc

Professor Yong Yan
Professor of Electronic Instrumentation and Director of Innovation, School of Engineering and Digital Arts, University of Kent

International Fellows

Professor Pan Hui (Finland)
Nokia Chair in Data Science, University of Helsinki; Director of HKUST-DT Systems and Media Lab, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Dr Asad Madni (USA)
Distinguished Adjunct Professor & Distinguished Scientist, UCLA

Kunasingham Sittampalam (Malaysia)
Executive Vice Chairman, HSS Engineers Berhad

Notes for Editors

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

For more information please contact: Jane Sutton at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. 0207 766 0636; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

