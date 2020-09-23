Details the coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium provisional allocation tables and conditions of grant for the academic year 2020 to 2021

Coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium: provisional allocations and conditions of grant for academic year 2020 to 2021

The universal catch-up premium funding is available for all state-funded mainstream and special schools, and alternative provision. It covers:

  • primary, middle, secondary and all through local authority-maintained schools, academies and free schools
  • local authority-maintained special schools
  • special academies and free schools
  • non maintained special schools
  • pupil referral units
  • alternative provision (AP) academies and free schools
  • local authority-maintained and academy hospital schools
  • local authorities for SEND pupils they place in independent special settings.

More information is available.

This page shows provisional allocations for academic year 2020 to 2021, details of the first payment of the 3 tranches and conditions of grant for local authorities.

Allocations

The provisional allocations are:

for primary, middle, secondary and all through local authority-maintained schools, academies and free schools

  • £80 for each pupil aged 4 and over recorded in Reception to Year Group 11 in the October 2019 school census.

for local authority maintained special schools, pupil referral units and hospital schools

for special, AP and hospital academies and free schools, and for non-maintained special schools

for local authorities with SEND pupils placed in independent special settings

  • £240 for each pupil with an Education Health and Care Plan, or SEN support, educated in an independent special setting, as recorded on their January 2020 alternative provision census.

The first payment (as set out below) is based on these provisional allocations. As set out in earlier guidance, we will make two further payments in 2021. For primary, middle, secondary and all through local authority-maintained schools, academies and free schools, these will be based on final allocations using pupil numbers from the October 2020 census for mainstream schools. The final allocations could be significantly different to the provisional allocations.

Payments

The first payment is worth 25% of the provisional allocation, rounded to the nearest £10, and will be paid to:

Local authorities on 30 September 2020

Academies on 8 October 2020

Non-maintained special schools in November 2020

