National College for Teaching and Leadership

National College for
Teaching & Leadership
National College for Teaching and Leadership was replaced by Department for Education and Teaching Regulation Agency

The National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) has been repurposed and no longer exists.

Regulation of the teaching profession, including misconduct hearings, will continue to be handled by an executive agency of the Department for Education, the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA). The Teaching Regulation Agency started operation on 1 April 2018.

All other NCTL functions have been moved into the Department for Education.

Contact the Teaching Regulation Agency if you need information about regulation of the teaching profession.

Contact the Department for Education if you need to contact NCTL.

NCTL was an executive agency, sponsored by the Department for Education. It existed from 29 March 2013 to 31 March 2018.

Closed organisation: Education Funding Agency
Resources
Education Funding AgencyEducationFundingAgencyEducation Funding Agency
Direction: Nardeep Sharma barred from managing independent schools
Resources
A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Nardeep Sharma s
Applications for the UK Governmentâ€™s Chevening Scholarships open 3 September 2020
Resources
Englishà¹„à¸—à¸¢Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in th

Documents

Services

See all services

Guidance and regulation

See all guidance and regulation

News and communications

See all news and communications

Research and statistics

See all research and statistics

Policy papers and consultations

See all policy papers and consultations

Transparency and freedom of information releases

See all transparency and freedom of information releases