Ofsted's Chief Inspector, Amanda Spielman, writes about major issues in education and children's services in a series of articles.

Commentaries allow Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector (HMCI) and others in Ofsted to share their thoughts on different aspects of our education system and children’s services. These are based on emerging inspection evidence, first hand observations and the considered views of those working in the system.

Children’s services commentaries are by Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s National Director of Social Care.

HMCI Amanda Spielman's commentaries

Former HMCI Sir Michael Wilshaw's commentaries

Published 26 February 2016
Last updated 23 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated list of commentaries from Amanda Spielman, HMCI.

  2. Added Amanda Spielman's latest commentary, which looks at knife crime.

  3. Added October's commentary, discussing the primary and secondary curriculum.

  4. HMCI Amanda Spielman's first monthly commentary is published.

  5. Added the October 2016 commentary.

  6. HMCI's monthly commentary: June 2016 added

  7. Added commentary on social care by Eleanor Schooling.

  8. First published.

