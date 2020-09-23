Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 23 September 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 23 September 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 23 September 2020

HTML

Details

Items for further education

Informationonline portal for FE providers to order additional coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits
InformationNHS COVID-19 App
InformationR14 ILR return webinar
InformationProvider Relief Schemes – reconciliation returns
Informationhow T Levels are funded from 2021 to 2022 academic year
Information16 to 19 tuition fund opt-in template
Information2019 to 2020 Year End for grant funded providers with AEB and ALLB delivery
Informationapprenticeship standards – versioning
Informationnon-levy apprenticeships extension allocations review
InformationCapacity and Delivery Fund data returns
Informationnew college good practice guide on audit committees
Informationservice improvements to submit learner data
Informationnew high needs funding operational guidance

Items for academies

Actionbudget forecast return three-year (BFR3Y) – less than one week until the deadline
Informationhow T Levels are funded from 2021 to 2022 academic year
Informationupdated good practice guide for internal scrutiny in academy trusts
Information16 to 19 tuition fund opt-in template
Informationcoronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium allocations
Informationnew high needs funding operational guidance
InformationCapacity and Delivery Fund data returns

Items for local authorities

Information16 to 19 local authorities grant return and use of funds statement; process for 2019 to 2020
Informationhow T Levels are funded from 2021 to 2022 academic year
Information16 to 19 tuition fund opt-in template
Information2019 to 2020 Year End for grant funded providers with AEB and ALLB delivery
Informationnew high needs funding operational guidance
Informationnon-levy apprenticeships extension allocations review
Informationcoronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium allocations
InformationCapacity and Delivery Fund data returns
Published 23 September 2020