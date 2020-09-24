The Department for Education is asking for feedback on proposed changes to Children in need (CIN) and looked after children (CLA) outcomes statistics.

Documents

Proposed changes to children in need (CIN) and children looked after by local authorities (CLA) outcome statistics

HTML

Details

This document will be of interest to local authorities, research groups and members of the public.

It explains the proposed changes to children in need and children looked after by local authorities outcomes statistics and how you can give feedback to the Department for Education. This follows a review of children in need which took place between 2018 and 2019.

Statistics: Student loan forecasts
Resources
Forecasts of student numbers, student loan expenditure and student loa
Outcomes of children in need, England 2018 to 2019
Resources
Statistical release and underlying data providing national level infor
Student loan forecasts, England: 2019 to 2020
Resources
Forecasts of student numbers, student loan expenditure and student loa

Published 24 September 2020