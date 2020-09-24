Statistical release and underlying data providing national level information on the educational outcomes and characteristics of children in need (CIN), including looked after children.

Documents

Outcomes of children in need, including looked after children, England 2018 to 2019

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/outcomes-of-children-in-need-including-looked-after-children

Details

The following data is available:

  • rates of special educational needs and free school meals
  • types of school attended
  • attainment in early years, key stage 1, key stage 2 and key stage 4
  • absence and exclusion rates

This release illustrates some of the proposed changes to the annual Outcomes for children looked after by local authorities National Statistics release and outcomes within the Characteristics of children in need (CIN) National Statistics.

Improving these statistics was a commitment made at the end of the Children in need review. The proposed changes aim to improve the consistency of definitions and the range of children reported on. For example, the annual statistics do not currently report outcomes on the whole CIN cohort and only report on children looked after for at least twelve months at 31 March, whereas this release includes the outcomes of all CIN, including breakdowns for those on child protection plans and those looked after for less than 12 months at 31 March.

We are asking users for their feedback on these proposals. Further details are available at Children in need and looked after children statistics: proposed changes.

Children's Social Care Analysis and Research

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7654 6309

Children in need and looked after children statistics: proposed changes
Resources
The Department for Education is asking for feedback on proposed change
Statistics: Student loan forecasts
Resources
Forecasts of student numbers, student loan expenditure and student loa
Student loan forecasts, England: 2019 to 2020
Resources
Forecasts of student numbers, student loan expenditure and student loa

Published 24 September 2020