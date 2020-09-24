Forecasts of student numbers, student loan expenditure and student loan repayments in England.

Documents

Student loan forecasts, England 2019 to 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/student-loan-forecasts-for-england/2019-20

Student loan forecasts, England 2019 to 2020: quality and methodology information

PDF, 3.28MB, 52 pages

Pre-release access list: student loan forecasts 2019 to 2020

HTML

Details

This publication contains forecasts for higher education and further education student loans in England. These include forecasts for:

Children in need and looked after children statistics: proposed changes
Resources
The Department for Education is asking for feedback on proposed change
Statistics: Student loan forecasts
Resources
Forecasts of student numbers, student loan expenditure and student loa
Outcomes of children in need, England 2018 to 2019
Resources
Statistical release and underlying data providing national level infor

  • student loan outlay
  • student loan repayments
  • student numbers
  • the proportion of student loan outlay that is subsidised by the government, known as the resource accounting and budgeting (RAB) charge
  • the proportion of loan borrowers expected to fully repay their loans
  • the total outstanding balances on student loans
Published 24 September 2020