This training module supports the physical health and mental wellbeing section of the statutory relationships, sex and health education curriculum.

The module contains key knowledge and facts to help teachers understand what they must teach. It includes information on:

  • making an emergency call
  • the concepts of basic first aid
  • basic treatment for common injuries
  • life-saving skills including CPR
  • understanding defibrillators

These slides should be adapted to suit individual school context. This can include adding your own videos and resources to make your teaching training sessions more visual and interactive.

Published 24 September 2020