Practical materials for primary and secondary schools to use to train staff to teach about drugs, alcohol and tobacco.

Drugs, alcohol and tobacco teacher training module

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 356KB

This training module supports the physical health and mental wellbeing section of the statutory relationships, sex and health education curriculum.

The module contains key knowledge and facts to help teachers understand what they must teach. It includes information on:

  • legal and illegal harmful substances and associated risks
  • laws relating to these substances

These slides should be adapted to suit individual school context. This can include adding your own videos and resources to make your teaching training sessions more visual and interactive.

Published 24 September 2020