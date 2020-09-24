Practical training materials for primary and secondary schools to use to train staff to teach about online relationships (primary) and online and media (secondary).

Documents

Online relationships (primary) and online and media (secondary) teacher training module

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 403KB

Details

This training session supports the statutory:

The module contains key knowledge and facts to help teachers understand what they must teach. It includes information on:

  • understanding how people behave online
  • cyberbullying
  • keeping safe online
  • using appropriate language online
  • online behaviour and risks
  • sharing material online
  • harmful online content and pornography

These slides should be adapted to suit individual school context. This can include adding your own videos and resources to make your teaching training sessions more visual and interactive.

Related topics

When planning your curriculum, consider how you will link these topics.

Online relationships and media is closely related to:

Teacher training: caring friendships
Resources
Practical training materials for primary schools to use to train staff
Teacher training: health and prevention
Resources
Practical training materials for primary and secondary schools to use
Teacher training: internet safety and harms
Resources
Practical materials for primary and secondary schools to use to train

Published 24 September 2020