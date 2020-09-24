Practical materials for secondary schools to use to train staff to teach about intimate and sexual relationships, including sexual health.

This training module supports the relationships and sex education section of the statutory relationships, sex and health education curriculum for secondary schools.

The module contains key knowledge and facts to help teachers understand what they must teach. It includes information on:

  • healthy intimate relationships
  • sexual consent and the law
  • fertility and reproduction
  • sexually transmitted infections
  • contraception
  • sexual health advice

These slides should be adapted to suit individual school context. This can include adding your own videos and resources to make your teaching training sessions more visual and interactive.

When planning your curriculum, consider how you will link these topics.

Intimate and sexual relationships is closely related to:

