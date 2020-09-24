Practical training materials for primary schools to use to train staff to teach about caring friendships.

This training session supports the new statutory relationships education for primary schools.

The module contains key knowledge and facts to help teachers understand what they must teach. It includes information on:

  • ways of making and choosing friends
  • online friendships
  • working through problems
  • the characteristics of friendships

These slides should be adapted to suit individual school context. This can include adding your own videos and resources to make your teaching training sessions more visual and interactive.

Published 24 September 2020