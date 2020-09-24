Practical training materials for primary and secondary schools to use to train staff to teach about health and prevention.

This training module supports the physical health and mental wellbeing section of the statutory relationships, sex and health education curriculum.

The module contains key knowledge and facts to help teachers understand what they must teach. It includes information on:

  • the signs of physical illness
  • sun safety
  • sleep
  • dental health
  • personal hygiene
  • allergies
  • immunisation and vaccination
  • self-examination and screening

These slides should be adapted to suit individual school context. This can include adding your own videos and resources to make your teaching training sessions more visual and interactive.

