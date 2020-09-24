Practical materials for primary and secondary schools to use to train staff to teach about internet safety and harms.

This training module supports the physical health and mental wellbeing section of the statutory relationships, sex and health education curriculum.

The module contains key knowledge and facts to help teachers understand what they must teach. It includes information on:

  • internet use, rationing and risk
  • online relationships
  • privacy
  • understanding online information
  • social media and reality
  • gambling
  • influencers
  • targeted advertising
  • accessing support

These slides should be adapted to suit individual school context. This can include adding your own videos and resources to make your teaching training sessions more visual and interactive.

