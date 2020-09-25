Local authority inspection data and children's homes inspection data covering the period up until 31 August 2020

Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes in England: August 2020
Resources
Provisional data for the period 1 September 2019 to 31 August 2020.The
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2020
Resources
This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspe
Islamia Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Islamia

These statistics will be released on 24 November 2020 9:30am