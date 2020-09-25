How to access school-led webinars on remote education to help share good practice.

This guidance is part of remote education practice for schools during coronavirus (COVID-19). The Department for Education has been working with schools to develop this series, based on the current experiences and practices of teachers and school leaders.

The Department for Education (DfE) is offering several school-led webinars on remote education to help share good practice. This is to support schools that are looking for help to improve the quality of their remote provision in line with the expectations set out in the guidance for full opening.

EdTech Demonstrator webinars

The EdTech Demonstrator programme is a peer-support network of schools and colleges that was launched in April 2020. It offers advice, support and guidance on ways technology can be effectively embedded to support remote teaching during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and beyond.

Schools can access existing EdTech webinars from the EdTech Demonstrator website. Or you can sign up for bespoke 1:1 support from a demonstrator school or college.

Schools and colleges new to digital platforms, such as Microsoft Office 365 or G-Suite for Education, are advised to apply for 1:1 support.

New webinars for school leaders

School leaders will be sharing what has worked for them in getting their schools set up to deliver remote education. The webinars will last for 45 minutes and presenters will also answer questions from the audience.

Schools can attend the following webinars live through Microsoft Teams:

Each webinar is limited to a capacity of 10,000 viewers. Recordings of each webinar will be available to watch after the live events through the DfE YouTube channel.

New webinars for middle leaders

Webinars and case studies on curriculum sequencing will be available later in the autumn term.

New webinars for teachers

Webinars on how to adapt your teaching practice for remote education will be available later in the autumn term.

