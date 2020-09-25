Information, guidance and support for teachers and leaders on educating children during the coronavirus outbreak.

This page and information for parents will be updated regularly to include further resources and reflect the latest information and developments.

Remote education expectations

Where a class, group or small number of pupils need to self-isolate, or there are local restrictions requiring pupils to remain at home, we expect schools to have the capacity to offer immediate remote education. Schools are expected to consider how to continue to improve the quality of their existing offer and have a strong contingency plan in place for remote education provision by the end of September.

Full expectations for remote provision can be found in the guidance for full opening: schools.

Remote education support

Remote education webinars

The Department for Education (DfE) is making available several school-led webinars on remote education to help share good practice. This is to support schools that are looking for help to improve the quality of their remote provision in line with the expectations set out in the guidance for full opening: schools.

The BBC

Bitesize Daily has been developed by the BBC to provide new lessons every weekday for pupils in year 1 to year 10. Created in collaboration with teachers and educational experts, its videos and interactive activities cover core subjects and other topics on the school curriculum.

Oak National Academy

Schools might also consider using resources from Oak National Academy, which was created by teachers from schools across England in response to school closures. This free resource for teachers will provide the equivalent of 3 hours of lessons a day for primary school pupils and 4 hours a day for secondary across a variety of subjects. Lessons have been created by practising teachers, combining videos, quizzes and worksheets.

Schools can download the Oak schools pack, which provides guidance and videos to share should schools want to use Oak as part of their remote education plans. Packs are available for primary, secondary and specialist schools, and include the full Oak curriculum (until the end of the summer term) to help schools plan.

Guidance on remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Safeguarding and remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Understand how to follow safeguarding procedures when planning remote education strategies and teaching remotely.

Get technology support for children and schools during coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Department for Education is working in partnership with an industry coalition to provide technology to support remote education.

