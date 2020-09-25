A financial notice to improve issued to Cirrus Primary Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Financial notice to improve: Cirrus Primary Academy Trust

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Cirrus Primary Academy Trust.

Published 25 September 2020