Guide for local authorities to help them complete and return the school admission appeals data collection 2021.

School admission appeals data collection 2021: guide for local authorities

Guidance on the data that local authorities need to provide to complete their 2021 school admission appeals data collection (also known as APAD).

Published 1 December 2017
Last updated 28 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added guide for school admission appeals data collection 2021.

  2. Updated guide for school admission appeals data collection 2020.

  3. Added 2019 guide.

  4. First published.

