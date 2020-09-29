A list of academy trusts that were late submitting two or more financial returns in the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Documents

Academy trusts: late financial returns 2019 to 2020

HTML

Details

The document on this page lists academy trusts that were late submitting two or more of their financial returns in the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

School admission appeals data collection 2021: guide
Resources
Guide for local authorities to help them complete and return the schoo
Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary letter to Her Majestyâ€™s Chief Inspector
Resources
Letter from Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Education to Aman
Major expansion of post-18 education and training to level up and prepare workers for post-COVID economy
Resources
Prime Minister Boris Johnson acts to boost productivity and help the c

Published 29 September 2020