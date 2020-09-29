Funding to support young people in the North East to find a pathway to a great career through the Opportunity North East (ONE) programme.

Opportunity North East programme: section 31 grant determination letter 2020

PDF, 175KB, 5 pages

These letters sent to combined authorities:

  • set out the payments made in the financial year 2020 to 2021
  • set out the payments made in the financial year 2019 to 2020
  • includes how we intend the combined authorities to use the funding

Opportunity North East aims to improve educational and employment outcomes and boost the aspirations of young people in the North East by:

  • strengthening training for teachers
  • providing bespoke school improvement support
  • opening up more career pathways

The Secretary of State makes grant determinations under section 31 of the Local Government Act 2003.

Read the Opportunity North East programme delivery plan.

