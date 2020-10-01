This consultation has concluded

Download the full outcome

Removal of the outstanding exemption government consultation response

Ref: DfE-00162-2020PDF, 403KB, 37 pages

Detail of outcome

Summary of responses we received, along with the government’s response outlining plans to proceed with lifting the exemption from routine inspection by Ofsted that currently applies to outstanding schools and colleges, subject to parliamentary approval.

Original consultation

Summary

We're seeking views on the removal of the exemption for outstanding schools, colleges and other organisations delivering publicly-funded education and training.

This consultation was held on another website.

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

Some schools, colleges and other organisations delivering publicly-funded education and training, which were rated outstanding by Ofsted at their last inspection, are legally exempt from further routine Ofsted inspection.

This consultation seeks views on the removal of the exemption.

Published 10 January 2020
Last updated 1 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added the government response to the consultation.

  2. First published.