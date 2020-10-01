An explanation of the Coronavirus Act 2020 Provision of Remote Education (England) Temporary Continuity Direction.

Documents

The Coronavirus Act 2020 Provision of Remote Education (England) Temporary Continuity Direction - explanatory note

PDF, 114KB, 2 pages

Details

The note explains each paragraph of the Coronavirus Act 2020 Provision of Remote Education (England) Temporary Continuity Direction

Published 1 October 2020