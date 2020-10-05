Call to run a project to deliver focused digital up-skilling and re-skilling support across sectors in the York and North Yorkshire LEP area.
Through this Call the Managing Authority is seeking a project to deliver digital upskilling and re-skilling support across all sectors to support ingoing employability
Activities should include:
- The creation of an Individual Learning Plan (ILP) for eligible participants
- Support arrangements throughout the learning journey, including delivery methodologies and locations aligned to participants’ needs and preferences.
- Information, advice and guidance on post-participation progression pathways.
- The provision to eligible participants of individually tailored programmes of transferable Level 2 Digital skills provision as identified in the ILP and that will provide a strong platform for further progression to Level 3 and beyond.*A personalised exit interview including awareness raising of the “Transferability” value of participants’ newly acquired digital skills in the employment market and support to effectively promote this to potential employers.
Priority Target Groups
Individuals who are in work (including self-employed people) or out of work, who as a direct or indirect result of Covid-19:
- Have been made redundant in the three months prior to the Project start date or
- Are at risk of redundancy
- Need support to develop a Digital Skills employability platform that will enable them to succeed in transformed job roles or in adopting new working practices (e.g. on-line homeworking) or to access a new occupational role or start work in a new sector or
- For whom Digital skills are critical to success in their learning and employment progression.
For more information, download the call specification.
Location
The project must cover the York and North Yorkshire LEP area.
Value
Approximately £750,000 of ESF is available.
Deadlines
Full application deadline: 28 December 2020
Completion date
Projects must be financially completed (i.e. have a proposed Financial Completion Date) no later than 31st December 2023; however, the Managing Authority reserves the right to vary the maximum duration in exceptional circumstances.
Full Application Submission
To apply for funding under this call you will need to complete and submit your Full Application via the ECLAIMS IT System.
Please note: the ECLAIMS IT System can only be access from within the UK.
Full Applications submitted in the ECLAIMS IT System after the call closing date shown above and on the call specification will not be appraised.
If you do not already have access to the ECLAIMS IT system, please request an ‘ECLAIMS External Access Form’ by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
You will need to request an External Access Form for each person in your organisation who requires access.
It is your responsibility to ensure you request and activate your ECLAIMS access in sufficient time. We strongly advise that you obtain and activate your ECLAIMS access at least 2 weeks prior to the advertised call closure date, if not sooner.
You are also advised to read the details in the call specification in order to produce an application that complies with the requirements and meets the needs set out in the ESF Operational Programme. All this information, the related guidance and the European Social Fund Operational Programme can be found from our homepage.
The published ESF Online Full Application Guidance also provides step-by-step advice on how to complete your Full Application using the ECLAIMS IT system. ESF Online Full Application Guidance.
Technical Support
If you encounter any technical difficulties completing or submitting your Full Application via the ECLAIMS IT system, please send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
The technical support operating hours are Monday to Friday, from 8am to 6pm and it is your responsibility to ensure you seek and technical advice in sufficient time to complete and submit your Full Application before the published call closure date.
The Managing Authority reserves the right to reject applications which are incomplete or not submitted in a timely and compliant way.
Contact details
If you have any questions about the Call Specification or ESF Online Full Application Guidance, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. This address should not be used to request technical support.Published 5 October 2020 Contents