Evidence from pilot visits to schools between 14 and 18 September.

COVID-19 series: briefing on schools, September 2020

On 17 March 2020, all routine inspections were suspended due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

As part of our phased return to routine inspection, Ofsted is carrying out interim visits to schools from autumn 2020.

Published 6 October 2020