Find and contact a teaching school or system leader in your area.

Documents

School-to-school support directory

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 214KB

School-to-school support directory

ODS, 185KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Use this information to find your local:

  • Teaching School
  • National Leader of Education (NLE)
  • National Leader of Governance (NLG)

You can find out more information about the role of teaching schools and system leaders at Teaching schools and system leaders: get support for you and your school.

If you would like to discuss your support requirements with someone from our governance team please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 7 October 2020