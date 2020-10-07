A research report on school and trust governance, from a survey of 1,207 schools, academies and trusts, and 30 interviews with individuals.

School and trust governance investigative report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-183-3, DFE-RR997PDF, 863KB, 156 pages

The report provides an independent picture of various elements of school and trust governance, including:

  • governance structures and the distribution of responsibility
  • size and characteristics of governing bodies
  • recruitment and retention
  • the experiences of and challenges faced by those involved in governance

Conclusions are drawn about the governance system as a whole, as well as about specific types of governing bodies. The report suggests potential areas for improvement for support and guidance to the sector.

Published 7 October 2020