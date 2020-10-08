An explanation of how governing boards of maintained schools and academy trusts are structured and descriptions of the roles and responsibilities of members.

Maintained school governance: structures and roles

Ref: DfE-00168-2020PDF, 463KB, 22 pages

Academy trust governance: structures and roles

Ref: DfE-00167-2020PDF, 565KB, 32 pages

The documents describe high-level school and trust governance structures and the roles within them.

They are an introduction to the governance system across the education sector and can be used in inductions for new volunteers. The guidance is for:

  • governors and academy trustees
  • chairs of governing boards or academy trusts
  • members of academy trusts
  • clerks and governance professionals
  • school and academy leaders
  • local governing bodies
  • local authorities

Read Baroness Berridge’s letter to academy trust members about governance structures and roles.

Published 8 October 2020