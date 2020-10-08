Guidance for accredited providers of initial teacher training (ITT) on developing an annual self-evaluation and improvement plan to raise outcomes for trainees.

The significance of effective planning for improvement for initial teacher training (ITT) providers is emphasised in the following documents:

This document only provides non-statutory guidance. It is intended to support you in developing effective self-evaluation and improvement plans.

This email address is for potential new and accredited ITT providers. If you’re a potential candidate, wishing to gain qualified teacher status (QTS), visit Get into Teaching at https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk/explore-my-options/teacher-training-routes/specialist-training-options.

Published 20 April 2018
Last updated 8 October 2020

  1. Edited guidance for ease of use and to match the terminology used in other initial teacher training (ITT)-related guidance.

  2. First published.

