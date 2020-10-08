The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Hob Hill Primary School.

Documents

VAR1728 Hob Hill Primary School

PDF, 151KB, 6 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR1728

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: voluntary controlled

School phase: primary

Local authority: Staffordshire County Council

Apprenticeships and traineeships: October 2020
Resources
Apprenticeship starts covering the provisional full 2019 to 2020 acade
Initial teacher training: self-evaluation and improvement planning guidance for providers
Resources
Guidance for accredited providers of initial teacher training (ITT) on
'Plan for Jobs' skills and employment programmes: information for employers
Resources
A range of government programmes, some of which offer financial incent

Published 8 October 2020