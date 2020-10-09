FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Coventry College, and the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills’ letter to the chair.

FE Commissioner intervention: Coventry College

Ref: DfE-00170-2020PDF, 241KB, 22 pages

Letter from the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills to the Chair of Coventry College

PDF, 179KB, 2 pages

Details

A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of Coventry College. The review involved intervention visits on 9 and 10 March 2020.

The letter from Minister Gillian Keegan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, to the chair of the college sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.

We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.

