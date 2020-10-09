FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on East Sussex College Group, and the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills’ letter to the chair.

FE Commissioner Intervention Summary: East Sussex College Group

Ref: DfE-00171-2020PDF, 254KB, 21 pages

Letter from the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills to the Chair of East Sussex College Group

PDF, 165KB, 2 pages

A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of East Sussex College Group. The review involved intervention visits on 19 to 20 November 2019 and 4 December 2019.

The letter from Minister Gillian Keegan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, to the chair of the college sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken. We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.

