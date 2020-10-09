FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Highbury College, and the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills’ letter to the chair.

Documents

FE Commissioner Intervention Summary: Highbury College, Portsmouth

PDF, 245KB, 19 pages

Letter from the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills to the Chair of Highbury College, Portsmouth

PDF, 125KB, 2 pages

Details

A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the leadership, management and governance of Highbury College. The review involved intervention visits on 11 and 12 November 2019.

The letter from Minister Gillian Keegan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, to the chair of the college sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken. We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.

FE Commissioner intervention: RNN Group
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on RNN Group, and the Pa
Competition opens for new wave of Institutes of Technology
Resources
Eight new employer-led, state of the art Institutes of Technology will
Institutes of technology wave 2 competition
Resources
An overview of the competition and how to apply.DocumentsInstitutes of

Published 9 October 2020