Institutes of technology (IoTs) will play an important role in transforming higher technical STEM education across the country, helping to improve skills, growth and opportunities.

We have established the first wave of IoTs.

The wave 2 IoT competition is now open. For details on how to apply, the competition guidance and the application form, go to the DfE eTendering Portal.

The prospectus provides information about IoTs and their role in technical further education.

Published 19 February 2020
Last updated 8 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a link to the DfE eTendering Portal for details on how to apply to the institutes of technology wave 2 competition, the competition guidance and the application form.

  2. Added Word version of expression of interest form.

  3. First published.

