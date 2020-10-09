See a list of forthcoming hearings and meetings and find out what you'll need to do to attend as an observer.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, professional conduct panel hearings will take place either virtually or in person.

All professional conduct panel meetings will take place virtually. The panel’s decision for some professional conduct panel meetings may not be announced publicly.

Attend a professional conduct panel in person

Check forthcoming hearings to find out whether the hearing for an individual teacher will take place either online or in person. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at least in 3 days in advance of the hearing to check whether a place is available and to pre-authorised.

You will not be allowed to attend a hearing in person if you have not been pre-authorised.

Due to social distancing rules, places for observers are limited and will be allocated on a case-by-case basis.

There’s Further information for observers attending a professional misconduct panel hearing in person ( PDF , 327KB, 12 pages).

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

If you develop coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms after attending a hearing, you must:

email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. immediately

immediately stay at home and arrange to have a test.

The most important symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are recent onset of any of the following:

a new continuous cough

a high temperature

a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell (anosmia)

Attend a virtual (online) professional conduct panel

Check forthcoming hearings to find out whether the conduct panel for an individual teacher will take place online or in person. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further details.

List of forthcoming professional conduct panel hearings

Details on panel hearings and meetings will be published on this webpage at least 7 working days in advance.

See individual hearing details to find out whether it will be held in person or virtually.

Meeting: Mr David Hewitt

Date and time: 25 September 2020, midday

Location teacher worked: Oldham, Greater Manchester

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr David Hewitt of Oldham, Greater Manchester. The following professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually using an online platform. If findings of fact be made in this case, the panel’s decision will not be announced in public, but the full decision will be published at hearing outcomes. Further details on how TRA is holding virtual hearings is available by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Meeting: Mr Mark Jarvis

Date and time: 28 September 2020, 9.30am

Location teacher worked: Cambridgeshire, East of England

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Mark Jarvis of Cambridgeshire, East of England. The following professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually using an online platform. If findings of fact are made in this case, the panel’s decision will not be announced in public, but the full decision will be published at hearing outcomes. Further details on how TRA is holding virtual hearings is available by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources An overview of the competition and how to apply.DocumentsInstitutes of Resources Ofsted's policy on carrying out directed surveillance under the Regula Resources Outcome of September 2020 meeting. Panel decision and reasons on behal

Meeting: Mr Christopher Balls

Date and time: 28 September 2020, midday

Location teacher worked: London

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Christopher Balls of London. The following professional conduct panel meeting will be taking place virtually on an online platform. The following professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually using an online platform. If findings of fact are made in this case, the panel’s decision will not be announced in public, but the full decision will be published at hearing outcomes. Further details on how TRA is holding virtual hearings is available by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Meeting: Mrs Collen Owen

Date and time: 29 September 2020, 9am

Location teacher worked: London

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mrs Collen Owen of Northfleet, Kent. The following professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually using an online platform. If findings of fact are made in this case, the panel’s decision will not be announced in public, but the full decision will be published at hearing outcomes. Further details on how TRA is holding virtual hearings is available by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Meeting: Mr Malcolm Smith

Date and time: 1 October 2020, 9.30am

Location teacher worked: Yorkshire, North of England

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Malcolm Smith of Yorkshire, North of England. The following professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually using an online platform. If findings of fact are made in this case, the panel’s decision will not be announced in public, but the full decision will be published at hearing outcomes. Further details on how TRA is holding virtual hearings is available by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Contact

For further information on attending a hearing or meeting, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .