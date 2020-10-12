 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Academy Fellows receive Queen’s Birthday Honours

Details
Hits: 20
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Congratulations to all our Fellows and friends who have been recognised in The Queen's Birthday Honours list:

Order of the British Empire – Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Dame Muffy Calder DBE OBE FREng FRSE, Vice Principal and head, College of Science and Engineering, University of Glasgow. For services to Research and Education

Order of the British Empire – Commanders of the Order of the British Empire – CBE

Jane Atkinson CBE FREng. Executive director, Engineering and Automation, Bilfinger UK. For services to Chemical Engineering

Order of the British Empire – Officer of the Order of the British Empire – OBE

Professor Simon Pollard OBE FREng. Pro Vice-Chancellor, Cranfield University. For services to Environmental Risk Management (Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire)

Professor Nilay Shah OBE FREng. Professor of Chemical Engineering, Imperial College London. For services to the Decarbonisation of the UK Economy

Honours for service to the fight against COVID-19

The Academy welcomes the recognition of all those who have worked to tackle the pandemic, from the engineers who have kept vital infrastructure and services running to medical engineers and innovators who have developed new technologies to assist medical teams, as acknowledged in our President’s Special Awards for Pandemic Service, announced in August.

We welcome in particular honours to the following:

Professor Catherine Noakes OBE, Professor of Environmental Engineering for Buildings, University of Leeds. For services to the Covid-19 response

The PerSo team in Southampton who developed personal respirators for healthcare workers:

Professor Paul Elkington MBE, Professor of Respiratory Medicine, Southampton University. For services to Medicine particularly during Covid-19 (Winchester, Hampshire)

Professor Hywel Morgan MBE, Professor of Bioelectronics, University of Southampton. For services to Biomedical Engineering particularly during Covid-19 (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Also:

Professor Tim Baker MBE, Engineer, University College London. For services to Healthcare in the UK and Abroad during Covid-19. One of the UCL team who developed a CPAP breathing aid

Christopher Spicer BEM, Project Leader, Zephyr Plus Ventilator Design and Build, Babcock International. For services to the Covid-19 response.

Ends

Notes for Editors

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Arrangements for the assessment and awarding of Vocational and Technical Qualifications and Other General Qualifications in 2020/2021
Resources
Advice for teachers, trainers and tutors; learners, parents and carers
Conditions and requirements for the assessment of MFL GCSEs in 2021
Resources
Summary Proposals to modify the assessment requirements for GCSEs in m
MFL 2021 - technical consultation on implementing confirmed changes
Resources
Consultation on the criteria teachers should use when assessing speaki

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

For more information please contact: Pippa Cox at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. 020 7766 0745; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Institutes of technology wave 2 competition
Resources
An overview of the competition and how to apply.DocumentsInstitutes of
Ofsted’s directed surveillance policy
Resources
Ofsted's policy on carrying out directed surveillance under the Regula
Teacher misconduct: attend a professional conduct panel hearing or meeting
Resources
See a list of forthcoming hearings and meetings and find out what you'
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Mark Jarvis
Resources
Outcome of September 2020 meeting. Panel decision and reasons on behal
Effect of pandemic on children's wellbeing revealed in new report
Resources
State of the Nation report provides an in-depth picture of the experie
Mental health services and schools link expanded evaluation
Resources
Findings from the evaluation of the expanded mental health services an
Indian teenager takes charge of British High Commission for a day
Resources
This week, 18-year-old Chaitanya Venkateswaran from New Delhi had the
Students to be given more time to prepare for 2021 exams
Resources
Exams will go ahead next summer, underpinned by contingencies for all
Arrangements for the assessment and awarding of Vocational and Technical Qualifications and Other General Qualifications in 2020/2021
Resources
Advice for teachers, trainers and tutors; learners, parents and carers
Conditions and requirements for the assessment of MFL GCSEs in 2021
Resources
Summary Proposals to modify the assessment requirements for GCSEs in m
MFL 2021 - technical consultation on implementing confirmed changes
Resources
Consultation on the criteria teachers should use when assessing speaki
Queen honours teachers, social workers and more
Resources
2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours List acknowledges outstanding contribu

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 58 minutes ago

TRAINEESHIPS PROCUREMENT

Overview Following the publication of the government’s Plan for Jobs which included a £111 million investment to triple the number of traineeships...

  • Wednesday, 14 October 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 1 hour

CRISIS MANAGEMENT AND CRITICAL INCIDENT PLANS

Overview Not just the events of the last 6 months when many businesses could not have impacted on the effects of Covid-19, but generally many...

  • Wednesday, 18 November 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 1 hour

GETTING TENDER READY

Overview The training provider market has changed significantly over the last few years, with more and more contracts going to tender. Do you need...

  • Tuesday, 27 October 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5001)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page